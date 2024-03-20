Florida homeless to be banned from sleeping in public spaces under DeSantis-backed law

Florida’s homeless will be banned from sleeping in public spaces such as sidewalks and parks under a law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The measure signed Wednesday also promises the homeless more services for issues such as substance abuse and mental health problems. The state Department of Children and Families would oversee local governments that set up designated areas for the homeless to camp for up to a year under the new law, which takes effect Oct. 1. Anyone using those encampments would be prohibited from using alcohol or illegal drugs, with sanitation and security to be provided. The encampments would be created if local homeless shelters reach their maximum capacity, according a news release from the governor’s office.

