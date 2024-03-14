Russia should return Romania’s gold sent to Moscow during World War I, European Parliament says

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Lawmakers in the European Parliament have adopted a non-binding resolution saying Russia should return gold and other valuable heritage items to Romania that were sent to Moscow during World War I for safekeeping. During that war, Romania sent by railroad 91.5 metric tons of gold coins and ingots to Moscow, along with jewels and cultural treasures such as works of art. The gold was confiscated after the Bolsheviks seized power in Russia in 1917. Thursday’s resolution was proposed by Romanian lawmaker Eugen Tomac, with the backing of the National Bank of Romania. Tomac hailed it as a “historic vote” though there is little chance of Romania actually recovering the gold.

