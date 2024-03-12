Viral video of Biden effigy beating prompts calls for top Kansas Republican leaders to resign

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two top Kansas Republican Party officials are facing internal calls to resign over a viral online video showing people at a fundraiser kicking and beating a mannequin wearing a mask of President Joe Biden. Kansas GOP State Chair Mike Brown and Johnson County GOP Chair Maria Holiday distanced themselves from the display at a Friday evening fundraiser for the county party in the Kansas City area. In a Facebook post, the state GOP blamed an outside vendor who rented space at the event to promote a martial arts school. The calls for their resignations started over the weekend with former Kansas state GOP Chair Mike Kuckelman, Brown’s predecessor.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.