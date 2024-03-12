Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting has resigned. The announcement Tuesday came less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department’s response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed. Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez was vacationing in Arizona when a teenage gunman entered a fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde with an AR-style rifle. His resignation takes effect in April.

