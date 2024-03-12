Several people are being held hostage in a bus in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police say several passengers are being held hostage in a bus in Rio de Janeiro, and two were injured from gunshots. A police statement released Tuesday afternoon said an elite police team is currently negotiating at the scene. The bus is parked inside the Sao Cristovao terminal, in the city center. Police cars and ambulances could be seen waiting near the bus, while thousands of passengers are stranded waiting for information on scheduled travel. Several people interviewed on Brazilian TV news channel Globo News, some with young children, say they heard gunshots in the terminal.

