Rep. Ken Buck to leave Congress next week, narrowing GOP’s slim majority

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Ken Buck has announced that he’ll resign next week, narrowing his party’s razor-thin House majority and scrambling the already heated GOP primary to fill his Colorado seat. Buck, a staunch conservative who already declined to run for reelection as he became increasingly critical of his party’s handling of former President Donald Trump, made his surprise announcement in the midst of the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. During an appearance on CNN, Buck called Congress “dysfunctional” and noted that he hadn’t gotten to ask a question yet despite being the third-ranking Republican on the committee.

