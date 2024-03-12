President Biden meets with Teamsters as he seeks to bolster his support among labor unions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has met with the powerful International Brotherhood of Teamsters and reminded its leaders and members of his record on unions as likely Republican challenger Donald Trump tries to make gains among blue-collar workers. Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said after Tuesday’s meeting that Biden has been “great” for workers but stressed that “there’s still a lot of work to be done” to bolster unions. O’Brien and other Teamsters members met with Trump in January. The group plans to make an endorsement after the parties’ nominating conventions this summer. The Teamsters backed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020, although O’Brien has stressed that the union is keeping an open mind on endorsements this cycle.

