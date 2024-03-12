Kenya’s government puts deployment of police to Haiti on hold after chaos grips the Caribbean nation

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan official says his government is halting plans to deploy at least 1,000 police officers to Haiti following the unprecedented violence that erupted in the Caribbean nation and the announcement by its Prime Minister Ariel Henry that he would resign once a presidential council is created. Kenya agreed last October to lead a U.N.-authorized international police force to Haiti, but the process stalled in the country’s top court in January until reciprocal agreements were signed earlier this month, clearing the path for the deployment. However, Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Koriri Sing’oei said on Tuesday that there’s been a “fundamental change in circumstances in Haiti as a result of the complete breakdown of law and order” there.

