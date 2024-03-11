Women’s roller derby league sues suburban New York county over ban on transgender female athletes

NEW YORK (AP) — A women’s roller derby league has asked a New York court to invalidate a Republican official’s order banning female sports teams with transgender athletes from using county facilities, saying it is discriminatory and violates state law. The lawsuit filed Monday by the New York Civil Liberties Union on behalf of the Long Island Roller Rebels argues that the state’s human rights and civil rights statutes explicitly prohibits discrimination based on gender identity. It’s the latest salvo in the increasingly litigious battle over an executive order issued by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman last month.

