Rescue effort launched to assist 3 people at New Hampshire’s Tuckerman Ravine ski area

SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. (AP) — Two people were rescued and emergency crews were attempting to rescue a third at a ski area on the Northeast’s highest mountain. WMUR-TV reports the New Hampshire State Police says crews had been working since Saturday afternoon to rescue three people at Tuckerman Ravine, a popular area for skiers and hikers on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington. WMUR reports authorities say the people involved may have serious injuries.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.