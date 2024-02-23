Migrant boat capsizes off Malta during rescue operations, killing five

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Five people have died during rescue operations of a migrant boat off Malta. The Armed Forces of Malta say eight people were injured, and 21 other survivors were taken to a migrant detention center on the Mediterranean island nation. The dead included four men and one woman. Migrant rescues occasionally go awry when panicked passengers move to one side of their already unstable vessels hoping to get off.

