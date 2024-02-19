Skip to Content
Probe of illegal drugs delivered by drone at West Virginia prison nets 11 arrests

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Eleven suspects have been arrested in an investigation into illegal drugs allegedly delivered by drones into a federal prison in southern West Virginia. McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy says his office was contacted in November by officials at the medium-security Federal Correctional Facility, McDowell in Welch to help with increased drone use in the area. Muncy says the arrests were made from mid-December through early February. The sheriff says one of the suspects is a juvenile. Another man who fled officers on foot was later found dead. Muncy says his body was sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy.

