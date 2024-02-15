‘Neutral’ Swiss plan to boost defense spending in a world destabilized by Ukraine, Mideast wars

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s government plans to boost its defense spending by up to 19% over the next four years. It cites rising global instability, including wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. The Swiss defense minister says cost-cutting over the last 30 years has weakened the army. The extra funding is to be used to develop and upgrade radar systems, short-range missile defense, the tank fleet, missiles used by ground forces and cyberattack defense capabilities, among other things. The move reflects growing worries about security in the self-described “neutral” country that is all but surrounded by friends in the European Union.

