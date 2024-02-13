Flowers sales blooming for Valentine’s Day

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - With Valentine’s day on Wednesday, florists have been in full swing getting orders ready to make sure packages arrive on time.

Florabundance in Carpinteria is one of those shops.

Not only do they deliver locally, but also nationwide.

Owner of Florabundance, Joost Bongaerts says that there are benefits with the holiday being on a Wednesday.

“Yes, we think it's good because a lot of the florists are marketing to their clients to pick flowers up on the weekends and because the offices are open in cities. Wednesday is a good day and it gives us time to get the flowers to the customers,” says Bongaerts.

Roses are the top sellers for Valentine’s Day.

Bongaerts also mentioned that this holiday is the biggest day of the year for them in regards to sales.