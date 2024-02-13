David Bouley, New York City chef known for his idiosyncratic approach to fine dining, dies at 70
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — David Bouley, the award-winning chef whose idiosyncratic haute cuisine and crusty breads pleased critics and the public during a career chasing deliciousness, has died. His literary agent says he died at his Connecticut home. Bouley was 70. Along with Daniel Boulud, Alain Ducasse and Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Bouley was part of a culinary vanguard in the 1980s that created the New American style and turned fine dining into an expressive art form, leading to the rise of rock star chefs. Bouley spent much of his career cooking in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, starting with Montrachet when it opened in 1985 — earning three stars from The New York Times — and then his own restaurant, Bouley.