Thousands of doctors in England to strike again as health likely to become a key UK election issue

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of doctors in the early years of their careers in England are to go on strike later this month for another five-day stretch as their long-standing pay dispute with the British government remains in stasis. The British Medical Association, the union that represents the so-called junior doctors, said on Friday that the government had “failed to meet the deadline to put an improved pay offer on the table” and that they would go on strike from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28. The Conservative government has said it won’t negotiate unless the union calls off the strike. The main Labour Party opposition says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is to blame.

