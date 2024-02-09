St. Louis wrecking crew knocks wall into transmission tower during demolition; brief explosion

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A wrecking crew tearing down a burned-out St. Louis factory accidentally knocked a brick wall into a transmission tower, causing a brief explosion and power to flicker for some downtown buildings. No one was hurt, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Board of Aldermen lost its livestream, forcing officials to recess briefly. Officials have not said what caused Friday’s accident. Crews were demolishing a five-story warehouse near the Mississippi River that burned Saturday. The massive fire at the vacant building created smoke that could be seen for several miles. About 80 firefighters were called to the scene.

