US Rep. Lauren Boebert granted temporary restraining order against her ex-husband

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert now has a temporary restraining order against ex-husband Jayson Boebert, after accusing him of threatening to harm her and entering the family’s home without permission. The order comes after a series of flare-ups between the couple, some leading to charges against Jayson Boebert. The judges order for a temporary restraining order also included protections for three of the couple’s children. Jayson Boebert denied that he broke into the home and has made threats against the congresswoman. A hearing to determine whether the restraining order will be made permanent is scheduled for Thursday.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

