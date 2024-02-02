‘No stone unturned:’ Albuquerque police chief vows thorough investigation of corruption allegations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The police chief in New Mexico’s largest city vows that the Albuquerque Police Department will “leave no stone unturned” as it moves ahead with an internal investigation into allegations of possible corruption within the Driving While Intoxicated unit. Chief Harold Medina declined to give many specifics during a news conference Friday, saying he didn’t want to compromise the work being done by his agency or the FBI. More than 150 DWI cases were dismissed recently in response to the federal investigation. Search warrants served by federal authorities remain sealed and five officers are on leave pending the separate internal investigation. No one has been arrested and no charges have been filed.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.