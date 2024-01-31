Boston doctor found not guilty on charge of lewd acts near a 14-year-old girl on an airplane

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston doctor was found not guilty Wednesday on a charge of lewd acts near a 14-year-old girl on an airplane after a three-day trial in federal court in Boston. Lawyers for Dr. Sudipta Mohanty, 33, said more than a dozen passengers sitting in seats near Mohanty and flight attendants charged with serving the passengers said they didn’t see anything consistent with the accusation while on the flight. Mohanty said the accusation and trial have been incredibly difficult for himself and his family for a crime he didn’t commit. Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said he was disappointed in the outcome.

