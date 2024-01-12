3 Austin officers are cleared in a fatal shooting during a standoff where an officer was killed

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has cleared three Austin, Texas, police officers who fatally shot a man who had killed another officer and two other people. The Travis County District Attorney says the grand jury declined to indict the SWAT officers in the November shooting death of Ahmed Mohamed Nassar. Police say Nassar fatally shot officer Jorge Pastore and wounded another officer during the standoff. Police later found two people dead inside the home where officers had been called by a woman reporting a stabbing. Police say the woman who called police was wounded but escaped the home.

