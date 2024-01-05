New round of Epstein documents offer another look into his cesspool of sexual abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 100 more court files have been unsealed in a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein. They provide yet more detail about the late millionaire’s sexual abuse of underage girls and interations with celebrities. The latest round of documents was released Friday. They include excerpts of testimony from people who worked for Epstein. There are also copies of phone messages he received, including one from film producer Harvey Weinstein. And there are lots of legal memos with lawyers discussing who could potentially have been called as a witness in Epstein’s case if it went to trial. No new blockbuster revelations were immediately apparent, and lots of the records covered material long ago made public.

