Crib videos offer clue to mysterious child deaths, showing seizures sometimes play a role

Crib cameras are offering a clue to a rare but devastating tragedy _ when seemingly healthy young children suddenly die in their sleep and autopsies can’t tell why. Similar to SIDS in babies, it’s called sudden unexplained death in childhood, or SUDC, when it happens after age 1. In a small study, researchers analyzed video that captured the deaths of seven toddlers and found seizures sometimes play a role. Now they must figure out why. Researchers from NYU Langone Health reported the findings Thursday in the journal Neurology.

