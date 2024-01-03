13-year-old gamer becomes the first to beat the ‘unbeatable’ Tetris — by breaking it

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The falling-block video game Tetris has met its match in 13-year-old Willis Gibson. In late December, he became the first player to officially beat the original Nintendo version of the game — by breaking it. Technically, Willis — aka “blue scuti” in the gaming world — made it to what gamers call a “kill screen,” a point where the Tetris code glitches, crashing the game. That might not sound like much of a victory to most people, but it’s a highly coveted achievement in the world of video games. And it’s a very big deal for Tetris, which has long been described as an “unbeatable” game.

