Man wielding 2 knives shot and wounded by Baltimore police, officials say

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say officers shot a man in the leg Saturday morning after he charged at them with a machete-like weapon and another knife. Police Commissioner Richard Worley said hours later that the man was listed in stable condition at a local hospital. Worley says officers were conducting routine patrols in a southwest Baltimore neighborhood when they encountered a naked man walking down the street. The man barricaded himself inside a nearby business and then charged at officers when they tried to enter the building, according to police. Worley says authorities were still processing “handmade devices” they found in an apartment above the business.

