Students in Indonesia protest the growing numbers of Rohingya refugees in Aceh province

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Students in Indonesia’s Aceh province have rallied demanding the government drive away Rohingya refugees arriving by boat in growing numbers as police named more suspects of human trafficking. Over 1,500 Rohingya, who fled violent attacks in Myanmar and now are leaving camps in neighboring Bangladesh in search of better lives, have arrived in Aceh off the tip of Sumatra since November. They have faced some hostility from fellow Muslims in Aceh. About 200 students protested in front of the provincial parliament in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province, on Wednesday to call on lawmakers to reject Rohingya refugees. They say their presence would bring social and economic upheaval in the community.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.