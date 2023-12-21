Angola is leaving OPEC oil cartel after 16 years after dispute over production cuts

LONDON (AP) — Angola says it’s leaving the OPEC oil producers cartel, coming after it battled with the group over lower production quotas this year. According to state news agency Angop, the African nation’s oil minister said Thursday that Angola “does not gain anything by remaining in the organization.” The country joined OPEC in 2007. Disagreements over lower oil quotas for some African countries, including Angola, led to an usual dayslong delay to OPEC’s November meeting, where the group, along with allied producers led by Russia, decide how much oil to send to the world. At the meeting, Angola’s production level was dropped to 1.11 million barrels per month. It comes as OPEC works to boost oil prices.

