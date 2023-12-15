Argentine President Javier Milei raffles off his last salary as lawmaker

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine President Javier Milei has raffled off the last salary he received as a lawmaker before being sworn in earlier this month as president. The 53-year-old populist went on Instagram to do a live broadcast to show off his office, boast his attributes as president and hold a draw for the last monthly salary he received as a deputy — 2.1 million Argentine pesos, or about $2,500. Milei said in a humorous tone: “This is the last draw for my salary as a deputy because I now got myself another job.”

