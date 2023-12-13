Edmunds compares the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Genesis GV70 luxury SUVs

The Mercedes-Benz GLC has long been a popular choice for a small luxury SUV. From luxury and performance to technology, the GLC has set a standard that few other competing SUVs have been able to match. Last year, Mercedes redesigned the GLC, giving it a new interior and fresh styling. It’s a compelling SUV, but it’s not the only one. Since its debut for 2022, the Genesis GV70 has been Edmunds’ top-rated model in the class thanks to its excellent value, pleasing performance and well-thought-out interior. Can the new GLC reclaim the top spot? Edmunds compared the GLC and GV70 to see which is the best.

