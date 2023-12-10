Thousands march in Europe in the latest rallies against antisemitism stoked by the war in Gaza

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of people have marched in the Belgian and German capitals to protest soaring antisemitism since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. The demonstrations on Sunday in Brussels and Berlin were the latest in a series of rallies in European capitals that have expressed support for Jewish communities. Previous marches in Paris and in London drew tens of thousands of people. There have also been many pro-Palestinian rallies, often drawing large crowds. Marchers at the Brussels rally held up signs reading “You don’t have to be Jewish to march against antisemitism,” “antisemitism kills” and other slogans. Police said at least 4,000 people attended. Meanwhile, in Berlin, several thousand people also demonstrated against antisemitism.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.