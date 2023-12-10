Congo’s president makes campaign stop near conflict zone and blasts Rwanda for backing rebels

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A fiery President Felix Tshisekedi of Congo has rallied thousands of supporters at a stadium in a conflict-stricken eastern region, making a final campaign sweep through the country in the lead-up to elections this month. Tshisekedi is running against two dozen candidates as he seeks a second term governing the nation of 100 million people. But on Sunday he directed his fire at Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Congo and the United Nations have accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels fighting the army and inflicting atrocities throughout the region. Rwanda has denied having any ties to the group.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.