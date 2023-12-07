Son of US Sen. Kevin Cramer crashes during police chase, killing North Dakota sheriff’s deputy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer crashed into a North Dakota sheriff’s vehicle during a police chase, pushing it into a deputy and killing him, according to authorities and the Republican senator’s family. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Ian Cramer was arrested and jailed following Wednesday’s crash and that charges are pending. Kevin Cramer said in a statement that his son suffers from serious mental disorders and sped off in the family SUV while the senator’s wife was taking him to an emergency room. The family alerted police, and during a chase, the highway patrol says Ian Cramer crashed into a parked Mercer County sheriff’s vehicle, pushing it into a deputy and killing him.

By JACK DURA and JIM SALTER Associated Press

