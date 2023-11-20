California’s DOJ investigating after an officer opened fire and killed a pedestrian in middle of a freeway

By Josh Campbell and Sarah Moon, CNN

(CNN) — The California Department of Justice is investigating after a state trooper opened fire and killed a pedestrian in the middle of a Southern California freeway, the department announced Monday.

A video posted online Sunday appears to show a California Highway Patrol officer shooting a person multiple times after a struggle in the middle of Interstate 105 in south Los Angeles County.

CNN has reached out to the California DOJ to confirm if they are aware of the bystander video.

A California Highway Patrol unit responded Sunday to a call around 3:15 p.m. local time about a person walking within traffic lanes along the freeway’s westbound lanes, the agency said in a news release. When the unit made contact with the pedestrian, “a struggle ensued and an officer involved shooting occurred,” according to the news release.

It’s unclear what led to the altercation. The department declined to provide any additional details, including the name of the pedestrian, and deferred all inquiries to the California Department of Justice.

The bystander video of the incident starts with showing the trooper on top of the pedestrian in the middle of the freeway. The officer then draws their gun and a round quickly appears to strike the pavement next to the person. The footage shows the trooper getting up and backing away while firing several more rounds at the person, who was still on the ground.

Under California law, state prosecutors are required to investigate all police shootings that involve the death of an unarmed civilian.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office confirmed to CNN the individual died, but the office was not able to identify the victim as the case is still pending next of kin notification.

