Esports superstar Faker's team wins trophy at the League of Legends World Championship

Published 9:24 pm

By JUWON PARK
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s esports powerhouse T1 has won the League of Legends World Championship by defeating China-based Weibo Gaming. It is T1’s record fourth win at one of the biggest esports tournaments in the world.  South Korea’s Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok — arguably the most well-known face in the esports world — jumped out of his seat to celebrate with fellow team members Zeus, Oner, Gumayusi, and Keria as they outperformed Weibo Gaming by winning three consecutive rounds in Seoul.

The Associated Press

