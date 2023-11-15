Taiwan’s opposition parties team up for January election

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s two main opposition parties, both of which have vowed to restart talks with China, are announcing a joint presidential ticket for January’s election. It’s a deal that could bring a major political upset in the self-ruled island democracy. The agreement would bring together Hou Yu-ih, the presidential candidate for the Kuomintang, one of Taiwan’s two major political parties, and Ko Wen-je, of the independent Taiwan People’s Party. Up until now, both have trailed in polls behind frontrunner William Lai, the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate who currently serves as vice president. China considers self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has not renounced the use of force to take control over it.

