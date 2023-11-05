Prince William arrives in Singapore for annual Earthshot Prize award, the first to be held in Asia

SINGAPORE (AP) — Prince William has arrived in Singapore for the annual Earthshot Prize awards, the first to be held in Asia, to support environmental innovators with solutions to battle climate change and save the planet. Upon his arrival, dozens of people waving British flags welcomed him on Sunday at an airport building with loud cheers. William will meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the four-day trip, his first since 2012. The highlight will be the Earthshot Prize award ceremony on Tuesday, where William will name five winners, who will each get a million pounds ($1.2 million) to help them scale up their projects for wider global reach.

