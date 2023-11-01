US Marshals releases its first report on shootings by officers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marshals have for the first time released data on how many people were shot by their officers or other police working with them. A total of 147 people were shot from 2019 to 2021. That’s according to the report released by the agency this week. Almost all of those happened as the federal agency tasked with fugitive searches arrested people on warrants, including for crimes like assault and homicide. The total includes shootings that killed people and those that left people injured. It comes at a time when data about police shootings remains scarce, years into a national reckoning over police brutality and racial injustice.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.