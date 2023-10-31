Gallaudet has a history of technological innovation with wide applications. The latest is a helmet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gallaudet University and AT&T developed a football helmet for Deaf and hard-of-hearing players that they hope can make the sport more accessible. The innovation is the latest example of the private university being an incubator for technology that can have much wider applications beyond the Deaf community. Experts and advocates hope the tech can one day help firefighters, construction workers and first responders while giving the Deaf and hard of hearing better access to jobs and everyday activities.

