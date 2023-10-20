Illinois government employee fired after posting antisemitic comments on social media

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An employee with the Illinois comptroller’s office has been fired after she posted antisemitic comments on social media during an exchange about the latest Israel-Hamas war. A spokesperson for Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in a statement Thursday that the employee was “immediately fired” after she admitted to some of the posts. The Chicago Tribune reports the comments were part of an Instagram exchange of insults with another user. Social media postings identified the employee as Sarah Chowdhury, who worked as a legal counsel for the comptroller’s office. She also resigned as head of the South Asian Bar Association of Chicago.

