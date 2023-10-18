Adopting a rescue dog? Here’s what to know about pet insurance

October is the ASPCA’s Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. If you’re thinking about adding a rescue dog to your family, you may want to consider buying pet insurance coverage to help keep your furry new friend healthy. Pet insurance isn’t right for everyone. For example, it can be pricey if you’re adopting a senior dog. But it can come in handy if you’d struggle to pay a hefty emergency vet bill or if treating a chronic condition would be tough on your budget. Here’s what to consider when buying pet insurance for a rescue dog.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.