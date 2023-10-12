Migrants flounder in Colombian migration point without the money to go on
By ASTRID SUÁREZ
Associated Press
NECOCLI, Colombia (AP) — In Necocli, Colombia, the local economy has shifted, revolving around the migrants who have been arriving for several years. Those hanging around no longer number in the thousands, as in 2021 after Haiti’s earthquake. Now there are just dozens who wait in Necocli each day, most of them Venezuelans. It’s common for houses to rent their rooms by the day and for people on the streets to sell survival equipment for the jungle — rubber boots, water purification tablets, raincoats, plastic bags and water. Those without the cash to continue their journey north through the Darien Gap jungle flounder in the uncertainty.