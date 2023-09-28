Traffic deaths declined 3.3% in the first half of the year, but Fed officials see more work ahead

Traffic fatalities dropped 3.3% in the first half of the year compared with the prior-year period, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The agency said Thursday that an estimated 19,515 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the first half of 2023. There were 20,190 fatalities in the first half of 2022. Fatalities fell in the first and second quarters of 2023. That marks five straight quarter the figure has declined.

