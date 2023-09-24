Newcastle equals its biggest EPL win with 8-0 rout at Sheffield United. Tributes for Cusack at game

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Newcastle has equaled its biggest win of the Premier League era by beating Sheffield United 8-0 away with eight different players netting a goal each at Bramall Lane. The chastening loss completed a difficult week for United, after the club announced Thursday that women’s player Maddy Cusack died at the age of 27. The Blades paid tribute to Cusack with a moment of silence before the game. It was Newcastle’s biggest away league win ever and equaled an 8-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in September 1999 when Bobby Robson was the manager. The buildup to the game was dominated by the Blades’ tribute to Cusack, who also worked in the club’s commercial department, with a poignant eulogy followed by her mother and sister laying a wreath on the center circle.

