Underwater teams try to recover a firefighting helicopter that crashed in Turkey, killing 3 aboard

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish state media says underwater teams are trying to recover a helicopter that crashed in a lake, killing three crew members, while fighting a forest fire in western Turkey. Four crew members were aboard the firefighting aircraft when it fell into the waters of the Tahtali dam while battling a blaze in Izmir’s Menderes district over the weekend. One pilot, a national of Kyrgyzstan, swam to safety following the accident late Saturday. The bodies of three other crew – a Turk and two Kyrgyz – have been found underwater. Summer wildfires are common in Turkey, where dry vegetation and high temperatures and winds create ideal conditions for deadly blazes.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.