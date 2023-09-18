Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince William got a first-hand look at the waters of New York City at an oyster reef restoration project during a visit to announce finalists in a global competition to find solutions for climate change challenges. After arriving in the United States, William was taken to Governors Island in New York Harbor, to see the efforts of the Billion Oyster Project. On Tuesday, William is scheduled to speak at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. He founded the prize, which looks for ways to address the problems created by climate change, and is announcing a second group of finalists.

