Ahead of protest anniversary, Iran summons Australian envoy over remarks on human rights

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has summoned Australia’s envoy to the Mideast country to protest the latest round of sanctions imposed on Tehran over what Canberra decries as violations of human rights. Iranian state media reported on Thursday that Australia’s chargé d’affaires was called in to Iran’s foreign ministry over “interventionist remarks” by Australia and the new sanctions that are targeting four Iranian nationals. The development comes as Iranians are marking on Saturday the first anniversary of nationwide protests over the country’s mandatory headscarf law. The protests erupted after the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was detained by Iran’s morality police allegedly over her headscarf, or hijab.

