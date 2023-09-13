Tim Scott wants new rules for stage placement in next GOP debate as he seeks a breakout moment
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott wants the Republican National Committee to change specifications for this month’s presidential debate, suggestions that could put the South Carolina Republican in a better onstage position. In a letter shared Wednesday with The Associated Press, Scott’s campaign manager Jennifer DeCasper wrote to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel that since the state’s caucus is the leadoff GOP balloting next year, “polling results from Iowa should be the primary consideration for podium placement at the September debate.” Scott was positioned to the side of other contenders including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, in last month’s debate. RNC spokeswoman Emma Vaughn said the party welcomes candidates’ input.