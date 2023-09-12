New state bill on ADU Grant Program could transform housing crisis in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — A “backyard revolution” is underway in California.

This comes as a result of policy and budget actions initiated by the State Legislature on Accessory Dwelling Units, also known as ADUs.

These affordable housing units typically are constructed when homeowners convert garages into bedrooms, or backyard sheds into guest houses.

SB 104 is now headed to Governor Gabin Newsom. This budget bill will offer an additional $25 million for the ADU Grant Program, which provides approved homeowners with up to $40,000 in pre-development costs.

This could result in up to 2,500 ADUs in the state. In places like Santa Barbara where there is a housing crisis, a plan like this could transform countless lives.

We will be speaking to realtors on the Central Coast about the impact they forsee this having.