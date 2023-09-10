Pennsylvania Republicans have the candidate they want for US Senate. They just need him to run.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans trying to recapture the U.S. Senate majority have the candidate they want in Pennsylvania. Now they just need David McCormick to run. Almost since he lost last year’s Senate GOP primary, McCormick has floated the possibility that he’d again run for the U.S. Senate, this time to challenge Democratic Sen. Bob Casey. Republicans have tried to entice McCormick to join the 2024 ticket, but the ex-hedge fund CEO might be circumspect because he spent $14 million of his own money just to lose a crowded and bruising primary election. A state party meeting is approaching, and GOP circles are alive with chatter that McCormick will seek an endorsement vote there.

