Wet roads and speed factored into car crashing into Denny’s restaurant, Texas police chief says
ROSENBERG, Texas (AP) — A driver who slammed into a busy Denny’s restaurant in a suburb of Houston and injured twenty-three people is not facing any charges. Police in Rosenberg, Texas, have said that most of the victims who suffered injuries have been released from the hospital and that no fatalities have been reported. The driver was not hurt and was not arrested. The investigation is ongoing, and will consider road and weather conditions.